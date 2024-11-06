Mayor Eric Adams to deliver remarks on 2024 presidential election impact on New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams is expected to deliver remarks on Wednesday following the results of the 2024 presidential election.

Alongside senior administration officials, Adams will hold a City Hall briefing to discuss the impact of the election on New York City.

The mayor's briefing comes after ABC News projected former President Donald Trump will win the presidential race, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in a frenzied contest to stage an improbable historic comeback. As of early Wednesday morning, Trump secured enough Electoral College votes to set himself up for a second presidency, including by flipping the key swing states of Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

The Adams administration confirmed to Eyewitness News that the mayor voted for Harris as he cast his ballot in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Tuesday afternoon.

Beyond the presidential race, voters hit the polls across the country casting ballots to decide who controls Congress, state and local governments.

Several elections have already been called in New York, including those on Long Island.

