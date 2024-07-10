Englewood Cliffs' senior Conor Campbell wins Billie Jean King Leadership Award at ESPY's

Ryan Field has details on one of this year's award recipients, Conor Campbell.

Ryan Field has details on one of this year's award recipients, Conor Campbell.

Ryan Field has details on one of this year's award recipients, Conor Campbell.

Ryan Field has details on one of this year's award recipients, Conor Campbell.

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The stage is set for the 2024 ESPY Awards, a ceremony that honors athletes on their performances and achievements, but it's not just pro athletes receiving awards.

The ceremony will also honor student-athletes, including Conor Campbell, who grew up in Bergen County and attends the College of New Jersey.

On Thursday, he will be picking up the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award.

Campbell has dedicated more than 300 hours to creating affordable access to kids who want to play sports. Most notably, he developed a basketball and enrichment program for elementary and middle school students.

In addition to basketball, the program offers tutoring, mentoring and life skills training.

On top of that, when Trenton cut sports programs due to budget constraints, Campbell contacted the New Jersey Senate, the education commissioner and the Senate Budget Committee chair to reinstate them. Needless to say, he is a deserving ESPY recipient

"It was just always a part of me, a part of my family to give back to the community," Campbell said. "I'm so blessed to have a family like that. Everyone deserves that, and everyone deserves a place where they can just go and have fun and feel safe and secure. It's just amazing what this award stands for. It stands for over 50 years of change and social justice for women and men and sports. I'm so incredibly blessed to be a part of this."

Campbell will get his award in a ceremony in Hollywood that will take place immediately before the ESPY's.

As for the big awards show, you can watch the 32nd annual ESPY Awards Thursday at 8 p.m. on Channel 7.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.