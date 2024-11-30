Park Slope residents to celebrate annual tree lighting ceremony

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Park Slope residents are set to hold their annual tree lighting ceremony.
A full slate of activities have been earmarked for the entire family to enjoy.
Some things to do while at the 5th Avenue and 4th Street location include, taking photos with Santa, playing at the soapy snowflake exhibition, drinking holiday hot chocolate and rocking out to some holiday tunes.
Music with Patrick is set to perform live.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a toy to donate to the Camp Friendships holiday drive.
The tree is set to be lit at 5:15 p.m. at the 4th Street plaza.
----------
