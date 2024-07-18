Lawmakers from New York rally behind Donald Trump ahead of primetime RNC speech

MILWAUKEE (WABC) -- As Donald Trump gets ready to deliver his primetime RNC address, his first speech since the attempted assassination against him, Republicans, including lawmakers from New York, are rallying behind the former president.

On Thursday, a very confident Eric Trump was outside Milwaukee's convention center, strolling into what may be his family's second stay in the White House.

Donald Trump is expected to accept his party's presidential nomination on the last night of the convention, and as his team puts it, usher in a new golden age for America.

"I think you are going to see a much more gentler President Trump tonight," Nicole Malliotakis said.

Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson caught up with Malliotakis on the fourth and final day of the RNC.

On Wednesday evening, the congresswoman from New York sat in the family box with Trump, whose near brush with death, she says, has had a profound effect on him.

"He is so grateful to be alive, he knows he is here for a mission, which is to fix this country," Malliotakis said.

It will be Trump's first public speech since being cut off mid-sentence at his rally in Pennsylvania during an attempted assassination, when a bullet pierced his ear.

But how much will Trump tap into the emotions of that day, or will he stick to the issues?

He's already said his initial remarks were going to be a "humdinger," but he instead scrapped that plan. His speech will have a different tone.

"At the end of the day, this election is about the American people, it's not about the personalities, or the individuals or Donald Trump, it's about the American people and the path forward," Congressman Mike Lawler said.

First Lady Melania Trump will also make her first appearance in the family box Thursday night.

The RNC will feature an eclectic mix of speakers tonight. Professional wrestler Hulk Hogan is expected to introduce Trump, followed by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump's son Eric and UFC President Dana White.

"It's certainly classic Donald Trump, always the showman," Lawler said.

