TCS NYC Marathon runner embraces love, purpose to help others despite last place finish in 2023 race

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Many people likely remember Joel Kaufman after his run in the TCS NYC Marathon last year.

Kaufman was the last place finisher in the event, but that hasn't deterred him from embracing that spot. He loves all the pop and circumstance that comes with it even if it's a competition.

"I got to the finish line they gave me more attention than I normally get, which was usual," said Kaufman. "They asked me for my name. I tell them I was from Brooklyn, of course, and I held my arms up and it was a typical finish with tears running down my face and it was great."

Kaufman, 66, will be "walking" in his seventh marathon. Walking? Yes you read that right.

"I only walk my marathons," he noted. "I'm in the back of the pack at the Verrazano Bridge and people are just running past me, jogging past me, and I'm just walking, keeping a steady pace."

The steady pace Kaufman keeps is on purpose as a part of the Team For Training, which benefits and honors people fighting leukemia and lymphoma blood cancers.

"My first marathon I did, I put the names of all my contributors on my shirt kind of fun, but the names, I squeeze them in," Kaufman said. "I said I need more name room for my names. There's so many people I need to make a big space so I could put the names of my contributors and the names of those warriors and the names of their angels."

Kaufman has participated in 13 marathons and helped raise over $150,000. He has no plans of slowing down, even if he was the slowest on the course last year.

"Last year, I finished 8 hours, 43 minutes and 34 seconds. I'd like to beat that a little," Kaufman said. "I might, but I'm happy if I break 8 hours."

