Hunts Point Produce Market ships 30 million pounds of food ahead of Thanksgiving

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- Tuesday is the busiest day of the year at the Hunts Point Produce Market as some 30 million pounds of produce will be distributed throughout the New York area.

Eyewitness News had a frontrow seat to see swaths of fruits and veggies like sweet potatoes, apples, onions and cranberries get loaded up on trucks and shipped out to your local grocers.

If you live in the Tri-State area, there is high probability that your favorite holiday trimmings passed through the massive Hunts Point market.

The market, which is the largest produce market in the world, has been operational for more than 200 years.

The day starts before sunrise for the retail distributors at the market.

They buy and pick up vegetables and fruit for city supermarkets, greengrocers, retail outlets, and restaurants so that Thanksgiving essentials are available.

Despite rising costs, the price of a Thanksgiving meal is slightly down nationwide at $58.08. That marks a slight drop off from 2024, where a dinner for 10 cost about $61.17.

