Neighborhood Eats: See No Evil Pizza, a subway stop pizza shop, tantalizes taste buds

This week's Neighborhood Eats takes you to See No Evil Pizza which is located at the 50th Street station's downtown no. 1 train stop.

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- If you're looking for some of the best pizza in New York City, look no further than the subway station.

This week's Neighborhood Eats takes you to See No Evil Pizza which is located at the 50th Street station's downtown no. 1 train stop. They're proving that being underground does not mean underperforming.

"I decided, why not try to figure out something like a full, full-fledged restaurant down here on the concourse level of the one train going south," said Adrien Gallo, the founder of See No Evil Pizza. "Everyone says we're nuts. Everyone says we're crazy. We made it happen, and now we're here."

The shop elevates riders' experience of riding the subway.

"Everything we do, because in the juxtaposition of being in the subway, we make it nicer than it has to be. We go out of our way to use some of the best ingredients, and the design, the esthetic and the service is just top-notch," he said.

"The menu is made up of two pages. One page is pizza. One page is not pizza. The not pizza side is where we showcase a lot of the stuff that we get from the market seasonal, where it's a salad, an antipasti, anything like that," said Ed Carew, Executive Chef, of See No Evil Pizza.

If you'd like to try something that's not pizza, they have a standout dish.

"Our favorite dish on the anti-pasti side, which is freshly cured sardines that we pickle and throw in olive oil," Carew said. "A pretty simple dish. You start with mozzarella, and we add a little salsa verde, add our fresh sardines to it, and throw this right on the plate."

They say it's a great way to start your meal. But, then pizza!

"We're going to start off with the hell pie, which is soppressata, pepperoni, Calabrian chilies, mozzarella, pecorino, basil," Carew said.

And there are several other types to choose from.

"This is our pizza that highlights summer right now," Carew said. "We got crema, some pesto, zucchini, marinated zucchini."

They say they have to put a lot of care into each piece of pizza that they create because that's what helps them stand out while being in the epicenter of pizza in America.

"We get a lot of tourists. They're here for the shows, and now it's like, it's really cool. It's really neat to make people from a completely different part of the world psyched. Like, oh, this is so different and cool," Carew said.

"It's, it's totally a New York City experience. You know? It's a genuine, absolutely authentic New York City experience," Gallo said. "We're the best pizzeria in Midtown hands down, I will fight people, I will die on that hill."

