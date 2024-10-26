Central Park's Wollman Rink opens for season

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It might not feel cold enough just yet but the Wollman Rink in Central Park officially opens for the season.

For the first time, the celebration will be free to the public all weekend long.

There will also be complimentary skating lessons along with fall-themed activities and live performances.

If you're considering heading to the park, you can reserve your tickets on the rink's website.

New Yorkers will have until March 15, 2025 to visit the rink before it is shut down for the season.

