What to know about the 2025 National Dominican Day Parade in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Community members will take to the streets once again in a celebration of culture, pride and community at the 2025 National Dominican Day Parade in New York City.

This year, marchers and spectators are celebrating the 43rd anniversary of the parade, which will take place along Sixth Avenue on Sunday, August 10 at 11 a.m.

ABC 7 New York is a proud sponsor on the National Dominican Day Parade, and will stream the event on abc7NY.com, our mobile and connected TV apps, and on YouTube.

Officials and event organizers are expected to provide more details about the parade at a press conference on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

The theme of this year's parade is: Quisqueya & USA: United in Culture and Tradition. The annual event celebrates Dominican culture, folklore and traditions with parade floats, musical guests and dignitaries.

In May, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson hosted the Bronx Dominican Heritage Celebration, where some of the 2025 parade honorees were unveiled, including Mimi Henriquez, Ramón Mercedes, Domingo Cruz, Fidel Malena, and Giamara M. Rosado. Honorees were recognized for their contributions to the Bronx and Dominican communities.

The parade isn't just a celebration of Dominican heritage -- it's also a time to fundraise and help young students achieve their academic goals through its scholarship program.

Since starting the program in 2015, the National Dominican Day Parade has committed over $1 million in funding to over 200 students across 20 states, according to event officials in 2024. By offering scholarships, parade organizers and board members aim to help students of Dominican descent attain a college degree.

In 2024, the National Dominican Day Parade celebrated the theme of "Merengue: Nuestro Ritmo." Last year's theme aimed to recognize merengue as more than a musical genre, and rather a vital part of the Dominican identity.

You can learn more about the festivities of this year's celebration on the National Dominican Day Parade website.

The National Dominican Day Parade marched on 6th Avenue in Manhattan to celebrate culture, pride, and more on Sunday in New York City. Crystal Cranmore has more.

