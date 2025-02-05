'Live with Kelly and Mark' returns with 'After the Oscars Show' special

LOS ANGELES -- Special guests and show-stopping musical performances will be featured when "Live with Kelly and Mark" returns to the Oscars stage with their "After the Oscars Show" special.
Emmy Award-winning hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are bringing the fan favorite live show back to the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood, where thousands of people will gather to sit in the very seats that Hollywood stars were in mere hours before.
VIDEO: 'Kelly and Mark' takes over Dolby Theatre for 2024 post-Oscars show
During the ceremony on ABC on March 2, Kelly and Mark will speak with Academy Award winners the minute they walk offstage, to capture the special moment of joy or shock that will be shared with their "Live" audience across the country.
"After the Oscars Show" will showcase the 97th Academy Awards' best moments, biggest winners, and highlight the night's fabulous fashion.
Ticket information for "After the Oscars Show" can be found here.
