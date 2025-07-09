Nonprofit starts new tradition with T.E.A.L. Brooklyn Run and Exhibition to fight ovarian cancer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The T.E.A.L. (Tell Every Amazing Lady) walk/run in Prospect Park started 17 years ago, but this year, the nonprofit is starting a new tradition.

On Saturday, Sept. 6, the organization that works to fight ovarian cancer is holding a 5K walk/run followed by an exhibition at Nitehawk Cinema Prospect Park.

For the first time ever, families and teams can honor the women they love and those they have lost to ovarian cancer on the big screen.

Everyone who purchases a ticket will have access to a lounge that will have photo ops, activities, giveaways and access to onsite generic testing.

There will also be three special screenings, including The Amazing Lady (Survivor/Patient) screening, The Magnolia Memorial screening and a movie screening of "Love, Gilda."

The funds raised during the event will be used to continue to fund research, raise awareness and support families impacted by ovarian cancer.

Register for the Brooklyn 5K Run, The Exhibition or Walk Anywhere Package at www.tealwalk.org/brooklyn.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.