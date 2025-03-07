Pepper spray incident incident inside Queens middle school injures 22

Eleven students at a middle school in Queens had to be taken to the hospital after getting hit with pepper spray inside the school's cafeteria.

COLLEGE POINT, Queens (WABC) -- Nearly two dozen people were injured by pepper spray inside a school in Queens on Friday.

Fire officials said a 911 call was made just after 12:45 p.m. from the College Point Collaborative middle school.

The caller reported that someone had sprayed pepper spray inside the school's cafeteria and that several people were having difficulty breathing.

The FDNY said 22 people were taken to the hospital for treatment, all of them with minor injuries.

Who had the pepper spray and why it was deployed are under investigation.

