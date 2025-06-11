25 people charged in Newark with running drug trafficking operation

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Deadly drugs, and more than a dozen alleged gang members are now off the streets following an early morning takedown in Newark.

"A now unsealed federal criminal complaint charges 25 members of the drug trafficking organization with conspiracy to distribute 400 or more grams of fentanyl, and 280 or more grams of crack cocaine," said Interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba.

Agents in full gear descended on the Kretcher Homes, a housing project off Frelinghuysen Avenue, on Wednesday morning, taking 17 people into custody.

"Today's arrests holds criminals accountable for the drug-related activity, along with the gun-related activities to protect their drug-related crimes," said LC Cheeks of the ATF.

The agency says that with their combined resources, they conducted wiretaps, followed informant tips and used other crime-fighting tools to make the arrests, seizing guns and significant amounts of fentanyl and cocaine in the process.

"Over the past year, the Bloods gang has terrorized the Kretcher Homes housing complex in Newark, New Jersey, using violence and fear to operate their drug-trafficking business," said Cheryl Ortiz of the DEA.

A resident, and the only person willing to speak to Eyewitness News after the raid, said the alleged gang members "don't terrorize," and added that if they did, "I would have been gone a long time ago."

Many senior citizens though, asked for privacy. Official explanations may suggest why.

"These men have wreaked havoc in Newark, selling illicit drugs, and defending their lucrative turf using violence and guns," said Stephanie Roddy of the FBI.

Some of the suspects were already in state, and federal custody. The 17 who were arrested on Wednesday morning, were set to go before a judge in the afternoon.

Authorities are still looking for four more suspects.

