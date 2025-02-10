3 men found guilty in drugging and robbery deaths after nights out in New York City

Lucy Yang spoke to the mother of John Umberger as she gets ready to testify against her son's accused killers.

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Three men were found guilty on all counts on Monday in the druggings and robberies of five men after nights out in New York City.

For two victims -- Julio Ramirez, 25, and John Umberger, 33 -- the alleged conduct proved fatal.

Jayqwan Hamilton, Robert DeMaio and Jacob Barroso were found guilty by a jury, who started deliberating on Friday and reached their decision after lunch on Monday.

Their sentencing is set for April 4.

The defendants allegedly identified victims who were drunk and then offered them tainted narcotics or marijuana at a bar. Once the drugs took effect, they were robbed of their cellphones and large amounts of money were transferred from the victims' bank accounts.

According to the indictment, they offered drugs to people exiting bars and nightclubs, intending to incapacitate them. The defendants would then steal cell phones or credit cards from their victims in order to make unauthorized purchases and money transfers. The defendants then divided the proceeds among themselves, prosecutors said.

On April 21, 2022, Hamilton and Barroso approached Ramirez outside of The Ritz Bar in Midtown. Less than an hour later, they left him incapacitated in a cab. Ramirez died from a combination of drugs and other substances, including fentanyl, P-fluorofentanyl and heroin.

They then allegedly stole the victim's cellphone and other property. DeMaio, charged as an accomplice and co-conspirator, allegedly stole $3,200 from the victim via unauthorized Zelle transactions and Hamilton bought sneakers.

On May 28th, Hamilton and DaMaio approached Umberger who was leaving The Q NYC. Less than 90 minutes later, they left him incapacitated in an apartment. He died of fentanyl poisoning.

Hamilton stole thousands of dollars from the victim's credit card accounts and allegedly made multiple unauthorized purchases totaling more than $3,500.

"Jayqwan Hamilton, Robert Demaio and Jacob Barroso took advantage of people who were just trying to enjoy Manhattan's vibrant nightlife. These defendants were motivated by greed, and their callous behavior left two young men dead. I know the families who lost their loved ones are still suffering from so much pain, and I hope this verdict can provide at least some measure of comfort," said District Attorney Bragg. "I want to thank our team of prosecutors and analysts for their hard work to bring this complex case to trial and demonstrating to the jury the full breadth of this conspiracy. I also want to thank the NYPD for their outstanding partnership throughout the duration of this case. My Office will continue to take every measure possible to protect New Yorkers from this type of criminal conduct. That includes ensuring accountability for those who commit this harm, while also working with financial companies to enhance security measures on their phone apps."

