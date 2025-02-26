3-time NJ state wrestling champ disqualified from high school tournament after brawl in crowd

HOLMDEL, New Jersey (WABC) -- For high school wrestling fans in New Jersey wanting to witness history this year, they will no longer get that chance.

One of the state's top competitors, Anthony Knox Jr., has been disqualified from the NJ State Interscholastic Athletic Association State Wrestling Championships for his involvement in a brawl in the crowd last weekend.

"I did not make this decision lightly," said NJSIAA Executive Director Richard Lamberson in a statement. "I am fully aware of the consequences to the student-athlete. He is a senior and this disqualification effectively ends his high school career."

The brawl occurred at the District 25 wrestling meet in Collinswood. Knox Jr. -- a three-time champion -- after his match saw his father, Anthony, surrounded by a group of hostile parents from opposing schools. He rushed into the crowd to stand with his dad.

"I saw my family being surrounded," Knox Jr. said "And I've always lived by the motto that family is over everything."

Knox Jr.'s father, Anthony, is a former MMA fighter himself. He says the instigators had been shouting derogatory remarks at his family and the team, all while asking the heckler to stop.

"A group of grown men were yelling obscenities at my wife, racial slurs of teammates of his (Knox Jr.) that I have been coaching since they were 6 years old," Knox Jr.'s father said.

The incident led the NJ State Interscholastic Athletic Association to suspend Knox Jr. for leaving the bench. Knox Jr.'s family believes the decision is unjustified. The Knox family lawyer, Lawrence Luttrell, said there was no designated bench for wrestlers who finished their matches.

"As the day progressed, things got worse and worse," said Debra Knox, Anthony's mother. "And nobody stepped in."

St. John Vianney Prep School, where Knox Jr. attends, issued a statement saying, "This event, which escalated through the emotional feelings of adults, unfortunately, has resulted in impacting young athletes the most and that is very disheartening. Our athletes must take accountability for their actions and we plan to use this event as a learning experience for our athletes and school community."

Luttrell has filed a lawsuit in Mercer County Superior Court.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda helps one woman unfreeze her bank account after a settlement check from work was flagged as fraud.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.