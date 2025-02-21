7 On Your Side helps unfreeze woman's bank account after settlement check suspected as fraud

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An airport employee who got hurt on the job had her bank account frozen after trying to deposit a settlement check for her injury.

It's a move she's made a thousand times, but this time for Nereida Brown, an airline ramp agent at LaGuardia Airport, she herniated three discs in her back.

"I went to bend down and pick something up, tried to get up, my back completely went out on me," Brown said.

One doctor's note later, Brown was told she could no longer work because of the back injury. She soon got a call from the Workers Comp Insurance.

"I was told that the airline that I was working for was offering me a settlement," Brown said.

That settlement for her injury ended up being a five-figure payout.

The money could not have come at a better time for Brown, who has three small children at home, had used up all her savings and tuition was due for her oldest son.

Luck, however, was not on Brown's side with that check.

"The next day after receiving the check, I was told my account was frozen," she said.

The receipt from the bank states that access to her money would be delayed for three days, which is standard operating procedure for deposits over $5,525. But Brown says her luck got worse.

"Then I was told that my account was sent for closure. Why was my bank account sent for closure, this is a settlement check I received," she said.

Brown said she gave her bank all the information needed to prove that the check was not fraudulent.

"I honestly just felt really hurt, I felt like they didn't think I deserved to have that amount of money," Brown said.

The bank told Brown if they couldn't verify the funds were legitimate in 30-60 days, they were going to close her account and cut her a check for the full amount.

Brown was left with a major question: if the bank couldn't verify her deposit, how were they going to cut her a check?

After all the confusion, Brown contacted 7 On Your Side for help, who got in touch with her bank. Within a week, her account was open and fully funded.

"Thank you 7 On Your Side for getting this issue resolved. I can relax, no more stress, thank you guys," Brown said.

