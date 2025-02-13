7 On Your Side helps crash victim's family get security deposit back from rental

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A young woman died in a horrific car crash just weeks after she rented a new apartment. 7 On Your Side helped her family get her security deposit back so they could give their loved one the burial she deserved.

"I could hear her heart breaking over the phone, it was like call your sister Veronica might've been in a horrible accident," said Jocelyn Inverdale, the victim's sister.

A grieving family will never forget the moment they learned Veronica Bailey, was in the car which veered off the Pulaski Skyway killing all six people inside.

"It was so cruel what happened, we were in the supermarket," the victim's grandmother said.

The horrific scene was covered on Eyewitness News.

"The car exploded on impact and went on fire so they couldn't identify any of the remains," said Melissa Benitez, the victim's aunt.

Veronica, just 31 years old, was a passenger. She had just launched a beauty business and moved into her own place.

Ever since the accident a few weeks before Christmas, her family's been trying to retrieve the security deposit on her apartment.

"So from the very beginning, I was ignored, no, no one would ever return my phone calls," Benitez said.

Her aunt said they were not allowed to access the unit.

"We were very clear even though she paid future rent in advance, we told him to keep that. We just wanted to security deposit back so we could put it towards the funeral expenses," Benitez said.

"How much are we talking?" 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda asked.

"$1,800," she said.

Veronica was only five weeks into her new lease when she died.

More than a month after her funeral, as friends and family gathered to release balloons from the last place she was seen vibrant and alive, Benitez said the apartment manager, no-showed twice. and still had not returned the deposit. So they called 7 On Your Side.

"I needed someone on my side," she said.

7 On Your Side reviewed the rental policy.

Technically the management company was not in violation of any of the lease terms, but instead of going with the rules, they went with what was right.

The property manager immediately released the funds.

"I have the check that was deposited. $1,800 and sent overnight," she said. "After weeks of fighting and going back and forth in circles, waiting in front of the apartment in the rain."

The money will go towards Veronica's final resting place and toward a headstone with angel wings.

"I want to thank you so much. It's nice to see people with hearts and compassion. I will be utilizing that support because my heart is shattered," Inverdale said.

"This was made possible by 7 On Your Side. You really stand by the title we really felt like you guys were on our side," Benitez said.

