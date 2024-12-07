6 people killed in overnight crash in Newark, NJ

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fiery crash left 6 people dead in Newark, New Jersey on Friday night.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said the accident happened just before 11:00 p.m. near the Route 1 and 9 overpass.

No other details were immediately released.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.