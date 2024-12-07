6 people killed in overnight crash in Newark, NJ

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fiery crash left 6 people dead in Newark, New Jersey on Friday night.
The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said the accident happened just before 11:00 p.m. near the Route 1 and 9 overpass.
No other details were immediately released.
