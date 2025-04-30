30 cats found abandoned in cages along Southern State Parkway on Long Island

SOUTH FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Two teenagers on bikes led to the discovery of roughly 30 cats that were abandoned in a wooded area along the Southern State Parkway on Tuesday.

The cats were found in large cages and exposed to the elements - squatting in their own waste.

John Debacker, vice president of Long Island Cat and Kitten Solution Animal Rescue, describes himself as a humane trapper and coordinated the rescue.

"I was completely horrified and disgusted, I didn't know if they had been abandoned," Debacker said.

About 200 hundred feet from the Southern State Parkway, right off of exit 31, two teenagers discovered the cats in what appeared to be a makeshift campground.

But a twist to the mystery emerged on Wednesday morning when a man appeared at the Oyster Bay Animal Shelter and claimed the kittens are his.

"They are my life, they are everything to me, they're my best friends, they're my family," said Thomas McDermott.

McDermott said he moved the cats out of his house because his brother was abusing them.

But Nassau County officials say his mother has a restraining order against him.

"I believe he's admitted he's homeless, he doesn't have the funds to care for himself, let alone 30 cats that need healthy food," said town supervisor Joseph Saladindo.

The Nassau County district attorney says she takes animal cruelty seriously and is considering criminal charges.

"We are investigating whether the cats were abandoned, we are investigating the conditions in which they were living, we are investigating what, if any, food and water they were receiving," said DA Anne Donnelly.

All 30 of the cats and kittens are now at the Oyster Bay Animal Shelter getting examined, treated and vaccinated.

They are also now evidence in a criminal investigation. After that, all 30 will be available for adoption.

It's a result that McDermott said he could live with.

"It's the worst case scenario, but if they're happy I'm going to be happy," McDermott said.

