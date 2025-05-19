300 juveniles involved in massive brawl for planned meet up at NJ mall

Toni Yates has more on the weekend brawl at Menlo Park Mall.

Toni Yates has more on the weekend brawl at Menlo Park Mall.

Toni Yates has more on the weekend brawl at Menlo Park Mall.

Toni Yates has more on the weekend brawl at Menlo Park Mall.

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several teens were arrested after a brawl broke out at the Menlo Park Mall in Edison on Saturday night.

The chaos erupted after hundreds of teens showed up for a gathering planned through TikTok.

One officer was injured in the mayhem.

It started with a call out days before by a social media influencer for his followers to descend on Menlo Park Mall on Saturday night.

"They were having a brawl, they were pushing and shoving, when our officers arrived, they actually started fighting with our officers," Chief Thomas Bryan with the Edison Police Department said.

300 juveniles were so out of control that police from surrounding towns had to respond as well.

It took about an hour and a half to break up the gathering.

7 juveniles were arrested, mostly for resisting officers, none of which were from Edison.

One was arrested for assault on an Edison officer.

All of the juveniles were released to their parents eventually.

On Monday. Edison Mayor Sam Joshi spoke about the incident and partially blamed the teenagers' parents.

"What are the parents doing? Aren't the parents aware that they're traveling 45 minutes to cause a disturbance within Edison Township? It makes no sense. Parents need to be focused on their kids, making sure they're not causing this kind of rowdiness in other towns," Joshi said.

The mayor is placing the rest of the blame on Simon Properties, which owns the mall.

He said its plan to handle an out-of-control situation like the one over the weekend is very inadequate.

"We expect them to have more license plate readers throughout the property, more cameras throughout the mall, as well as the parking deck. We wanted to ensure they significantly ramp up their private security within the mall," Joshi said.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.