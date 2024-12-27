Worker at homeless shelter stabbed to death in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A worker at a homeless shelter was stabbed to death in Brooklyn on Thursday, according to police.

Police said it happened at a shelter on East New York Avenue in Brownsville,

Police said a 35-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and stomach inside the building but after 6 p.m.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shelter is not operated by the city.

No arrests have been made and there is no word on what led up to the stabbing.

