NYC's 37th annual Fleet Week kicks off with Parade of Ships on Wednesday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Wednesday kicks off the beginning of the 37th annual Fleet Week in New York City with the Parade of Ships.

They will travel up the Hudson River and pass by the Intrepid Museum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hundreds of service men and women in the Armed Forces will man the rails of their ships as they sail into New York City.

Ships expected to pass by the Intrepid Museum and pier locations include:

Manhattan, Pier 88 South:

San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, USS New York (LPD 21) from Norfolk, Virginia

Manhattan, Pier 90 North:

Legend-class cutter USCGC Calhoun (WMSL-759) from Charleston, South Carolina

Harry DeWolf-class offshore patrol vessel HMCS Frédérick Rolette (AOPV 434) from Halifax, Canada

Canadian Navy Harry DeWolf-class offshore patrol vessel HMCS Frédérick Rolette (AOPV 434) will not be available for tours

Manhattan, Intrepid Museum, Pier 86:

Five U.S. Naval Academy YPs from Annapolis, Maryland

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hawser, a 65-foot harbor tug, will be moored at Pier 86 from Wednesday, May 21 through Tuesday, May 27.

Homeport Pier, Staten Island:

Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) from Norfolk, Virginia

Bay-class cutter USCGC Sturgeon Bay (WTGB 109) from Bayonne, New Jersey 2/2/2

Fleet Week will take place from May 21 to May 26th.

Following the Parade of Ships, the museum will preview Explore Intrepid: Engines and Boilers, an immersive virtual reality experience that transports visitors into the heart of the legendary aircraft carrier's engineering spaces.

The virtual reality experience will be open to the public on May 28.

The arrival of the ships officially kicks off the U.S. Navy's Fleet Week festivities including free activities and interactive displays on Pier 86, a free screening of Top Gun on the flight deck and annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony which features remarks from civil and military leaders and a ceremonial wreath laying and flyover by military jets.

