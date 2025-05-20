NYC's 37th annual Fleet Week kicks off with Parade of Ships on Wednesday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Wednesday kicks off the beginning of the 37th annual Fleet Week in New York City with the Parade of Ships.
They will travel up the Hudson River and pass by the Intrepid Museum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hundreds of service men and women in the Armed Forces will man the rails of their ships as they sail into New York City.
Ships expected to pass by the Intrepid Museum and pier locations include:
Manhattan, Pier 88 South:
Manhattan, Pier 90 North:
Manhattan, Intrepid Museum, Pier 86:
Homeport Pier, Staten Island:
Fleet Week will take place from May 21 to May 26th.
Following the Parade of Ships, the museum will preview Explore Intrepid: Engines and Boilers, an immersive virtual reality experience that transports visitors into the heart of the legendary aircraft carrier's engineering spaces.
The virtual reality experience will be open to the public on May 28.
The arrival of the ships officially kicks off the U.S. Navy's Fleet Week festivities including free activities and interactive displays on Pier 86, a free screening of Top Gun on the flight deck and annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony which features remarks from civil and military leaders and a ceremonial wreath laying and flyover by military jets.
