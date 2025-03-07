4-alarm fire burning through restaurant in downtown Stamford

A 4-alarm fire burned through a building in Stamford, Connecticut on Friday morning.

A 4-alarm fire burned through a building in Stamford, Connecticut on Friday morning.

A 4-alarm fire burned through a building in Stamford, Connecticut on Friday morning.

A 4-alarm fire burned through a building in Stamford, Connecticut on Friday morning.

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire is burning in downtown Stamford, Connecticut.

Heavy fire was burning through the first floor of a restaurant on Bedford Street just after 5 a.m. Friday.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

Eight engines responded to the scene as well as heavy rescue, ladder trucks, and other fire vehicles. Mutual aid was provided by Greenwich and Norwalk.

There are road closures on Summer at Broad and Spring as well as Bedford at Broad, Spring, and Forest.

7 on Your Side's Nina Pineda helps one cancer survivor get her college tuition refunded.

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.