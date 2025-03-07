4-alarm fire burning through restaurant in downtown Stamford

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire is burning in downtown Stamford, Connecticut.
Heavy fire was burning through the first floor of a restaurant on Bedford Street just after 5 a.m. Friday.
So far, there are no reports of any injuries.
Eight engines responded to the scene as well as heavy rescue, ladder trucks, and other fire vehicles. Mutual aid was provided by Greenwich and Norwalk.
There are road closures on Summer at Broad and Spring as well as Bedford at Broad, Spring, and Forest.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.