4 charged in connection with shootout, firing over 20 rounds, injuring 3 near school in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- Four Bronx men were charged Wednesday in connection with a shootout near a public elementary and middle school this past August, which was captured on video.

Leo Bonilla, Rimel Mack, Yomel Mack and Bryant Torres allegedly exchanged fire in broad daylight on Andrews Avenue, discharging more than 20 rounds.

At least three people were shot and injured.

The shooting happened on August 24,2024 near PS 396 and middle school 390 on Andrews Avenue.

According to the complaint, the shootout started from a residential building on Andrews Avenue and then continued in the middle of Andrews Avenue in front of the schools at 4:30 p.m.

One of the suspects, Rimel Mack is still at large.

"As alleged, the four defendants exchanged gunfire in broad daylight on Andrews Avenue in the Bronx, a heavily populated residential area with two public schools. The shootout resulted in multiple rounds being fired indiscriminately, endangering the lives of residents and school-aged children. This Office will continue to protect our children and our neighborhoods from gun violence." U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon said.

Surveillance video, released as part of the complaint that was unsealed by Sassoon and Commissioner Jessica Tisch, shows Yomel and Rimel fire multiple gunshots at a man hiding under a red pickup truck.

He was shot nine times including in the arms, hip and knee, according to the complaint.

Bonilla, 41, of the Bronx, is charged with one count of possession of ammunition after a felony conviction.

Rimel, 26, of the Bronx, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess a firearm in a school zone, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, and one count of possession of a firearm in a school zone.

Yomel, 29, of the Bronx is charged with one count of possession of ammunition after a felony conviction, one count of conspiracy to possess a firearm in a school zone, and one count of conspiracy to possess a firearm in a school zone.

Torres, 26, of the Bronx is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess a firearm in a school zone, and one count of possession of a firearm in a school zone.

