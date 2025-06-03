Stars of the stage honored at 4th annual Black Women on Broadway Awards

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 4th Annual Black Women on Broadway Awards was a special night for stars of the stage.

This year, three stars were recognized for their incredible performances and contributions to the Broadway community.

Cynthia Erivo was presented with the organization's first-ever special citation, the Lena Horne Luminary Award.

The event is all about supporting each other and celebrating one another's accomplishments.

The fourth annual ceremony was held on Monday at Chelsea Piers. It honored Tony nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Tony winner LaChanze, and rising star Khaila Wilcoxon.

Oscar and Tony nominee Danielle Brooks cofounded the organization and several others.

Wilcoxon said the first call she made was to her mom.

"And then I was like, 'Mom, I'm being honored by God's greatest creation on earth, the Black woman.' So I was, like, having a freak out moment," she said.

Richardson Jackson called it "magical."

"Thank God for all the people who show up for it too, that understand that just so that these young people can be seen, they're present here," she said.

It was a room filled with joy to say the least. And in all, more than 200 artists, advocates, and industry leaders were celebrated.

"Being celebrated and recognized by Black women, particularly Black Women on Broadway and in this community, it's the most rewarding because we all understand the struggles and challenges that we face to get here. So, to actually be here, it's so good, it feels so good to be acknowledged by each other because we see it. We get it," LaChanze said.

