5 NJ officers file intent to sue their police chief over disturbing allegations

NORTH BERGEN (WABC) -- There are disturbing allegations against a New Jersey police chief who is accused of heinous actions in the workplace.

Five members of the North Bergen Police Department have filed a notice of claim to sue their Chief, Robert Farley Jr.

The complaint alleges Farley conducted in inappropriate behavior and on at least one occasion, defecated on a department floor.

Farley is also accused of demeaning and other inappropriate acts like throwing eggs at office doors and shaving himself on a co-worker's desk.

North Bergen says Farley joined the department a year ago to reduce overtime and has saved taxpayers money.

"It's highly suspicious that these allegations have only come to light after Chief Farley instituted these reforms, which were designed to protect North Bergen taxpayers and ensure that all officers have access to extra duty assignments," the township said in a statement.

The state attorney general's office is now investigating.

