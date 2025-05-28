52-year-old mother of 3 defies the odds, earns master's degree from Baruch College

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 52-year-old woman is the definition of resilience and perseverance, earning a master's degree from Baruch College on Wednesday, in order to fulfill her life-long dream of becoming a child psychologist.

Not only was this a dream for Tahisha Fields, but because of her incredible life, she was asked to speak at her own graduation.

She thanked her mom and dad, and got emotional.

The 52-year-old just received her master's in mental health counseling.

For decades, she's worked in the public school system. She's a single mother of three children, who are adults now.

She's also a survivor of two recent strokes that set her back months as she learned how to walk and talk again.

"I want to challenge unjust systems, support communities and eventually teach in middle school or higher education so I can pour back into students the way others poured back into me," Fields said during her graduation speech.

Fields did all of the academic work to become a professional counselor. She's able to help kids' mental health- specifically 8 to14 year olds.

"If I can fix you and help you in your childhood, it will help you when you get older, it won't be as much of a burden or a problem for you," Fields said.

And she's not done!

"I want to get my PhD in social work," Fields said.

To those who want to get back to school, she says take that "first step" and apply.

"One step at a time and if you have to crawl... crawl," Fields said. "You're going to fall, you're going to stumble, you're going to cry, but just pick yourself up and you'll be all right."

Her two strokes have made her extra careful to get rest and take care of herself, including her nails.

"Self-care. I do my nails, I get my toes done," Fields said. "Don't take life for granted and hurry up and do what you need to do."

Now, Fields says she wants to celebrate with a drink.

