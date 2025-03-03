6 injured, 1 critically after fire tears through home in Queens

Firefighters showed up to the home on 146 Street in South Jamaica around noon on Sunday.

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A house fire in Queens left six people injured, one of them critically.

The fire burned for a couple of hours before crews got it under control.

Three firefighters were also injured. They are expected to be okay.

Firefighters say a lithium ion batter was found at the scene but have not labeled it the cause.

