Malcolm X's family calls for declassification of assassination files on 60th death anniversary

Marcus Solis has more on the family's demand for answers.

Marcus Solis has more on the family's demand for answers.

Marcus Solis has more on the family's demand for answers.

Marcus Solis has more on the family's demand for answers.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Friday marks 60 years since civil rights icon Malcolm X was assassinated in Harlem.

His family Is pushing to get the case back in the spotlight.

"JFK, RFK, and MLK, we need to add Malcolm X," said Ben Crump, Civil Rights Attorney.

They're calling for the declassification of documents in the case arguing there's much more to the story that's been told about the assassination.

It's a demand for answers that Malcolm X's family and lawyers have made before but now they're hoping the political circumstances are different.

On the 60th anniversary of the assassination of the civil rights leader, in the very room where the killing took place, attorney Ben Crump called for the government to declassify files related to the case.

"It's almost as if you're putting together the puzzle but a chunk of the puzzle is missing because individuals on the other side of the room are holding the puzzle pieces behind their back," Crump said.

Malcolm X was shot 21 times by multiple gunmen during a speech in the Audubon Ballroom.

In 2021, two men convicted of the crime were exonerated.

The family has long alleged the then 39-year-old was the victim of a government conspiracy and cover-up and last year filed a $150 million lawsuit against the Department of Justice, the FBI, CIA and the NYPD.

"It has been a challenge but we are going to have a lot of faith that we will be able to vindicate his assassination," Ilyasah Shabazz, Malcolm X's daughter said.

Last month, President Trump signed an executive order calling for the release of files related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

Crump says Malcolm X's case should be among them.

"Of course, they targeted Malcolm X. These records will lay that bare," Crump said.

On May 19th, the family will mark what would have been Malcolm X's 100th birthday.

They hope to have the files and information they seek by then.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.