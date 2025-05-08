Congrats grad! 68-year-old graduates from Montclair State 50 years later

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the 68-year-old graduate, Ralph Castellano.

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the 68-year-old graduate, Ralph Castellano.

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the 68-year-old graduate, Ralph Castellano.

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the 68-year-old graduate, Ralph Castellano.

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) -- Ralph Castellano started at Montclair State when he was in his 20s, but he never graduated.

Now at 68-years-old, he is graduating 50 years after he started at Montclair State University.

"It feels unbelievable. It really does. It feels amazing, I am truly blessed, I never expected to be here. It's been a long journey," Castellano said.

When Ralph was in his 20s he was a firefighter in Belleville and then he went on to running his own small business in masonry.

"My first wife passed away 15 years ago, ovarian cancer so you never know what life brings you," Castellano said.

Life also brought him two kids, Christopher and Kimberly and a second chance at love with his wife Joan.

He says his kids and his daughter-in-law encouraged him to finish college 50 years after he started in 1975.

He said his classmates have been great.

"Listen it wasn't easy, but the students were fabulous," Castellano said.

At the same time he's wistful, respectful and grateful.

"You know what I wanted to accomplish something so I'm happy that I did it," Castellano said.

Castellano stays young at 68-years-old running steps with other firefighters in the American Lung Association climb.

He plans to go on Safari next year and then go back to school for his MBA.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.