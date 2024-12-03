7 Days of Giving: How to help or donate nonprofits in NYC and the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- 'Tis the season for giving and ABC7 is proud to kick off our 7 Days of Giving campaign on Giving Tuesday.

Throughout the next week, we will highlight a different nonprofit in the New York City area and the many ways that you can get involved to help your neighbors.

Food Bank for NYC

Food Bank for New York City is the largest hunger-relief organization in New York City and provides 100 million meals to New Yorkers in need each year.

An estimated 1.2 million people in NYC don't know where their next meal is coming from and rising costs are forcing some families to make tough choices with their money.

Every $1 donated provides up to 5 meals for New Yorkers in need. Your gift also helps support access to nourishing food and services for our neighbors across the five boroughs.

To learn more and donate, please visit www.foodbanknyc.org

Rescuing Leftover Cuisine

As someone who experienced food insecurity as a child, Robert Lee was very familiar with the wasted food and hunger issues facing our society. That is what led him to launch Rescuing Leftover Cuisine (RLC), a nonprofit organization that targets both the prevention of wasted food and putting an end to hunger, in New York City in the summer of 2013.

He left his full-time job at J.P. Morgan in 2014 to run RLC full-time, using seed money he and co-founder Louisa Chen won at a venture competition during their senior year at NYU, as well as corporate donations from his former employer. In the ten years since, RLC has expanded to nine regions and rescued over 18 million pounds of excess food.

To learn more and donate, please visit www.rescuingleftovercuisine.org.

Women's Rights Information Center

WRIC provides knowledge and opportunities to support the economic aspirations, self-sufficiency, and emotional well-being of individuals so they may live with hope, security, and dignity.

Based in the Women's Center Building on West Palisade Avenue in Englewood, WRIC has touched thousands of lives through programs and initiatives, empowering women and giving them the tools and confidence to take control of their lives.

As the needs of women change, so does the focus of the Center's services to the ever-changing world we live in. Its staff, board of trustees, volunteers, and contributors work together to innovate and create an environment where women can 'feel free to visit, to get facts and help, and to find someone to talk to.'

To learn more and donate, please visit www.womensrights.org.

Latinas on the Verge of Excellence (L.O.V.E.)

The Latinas On the Verge of Excellence (L.O.V.E.) Mentoring Program empowers young women to recognize their innate strengths and achieve personal and professional goals through mentorship and health education. Our focus includes mental, reproductive, and physical health, as well as college and career readiness.

Since its launch, L.O.V.E. has successfully supported young Latinas and young women in general to thrive and overcome challenges related to mental and reproductive health as well as low academic performance.

Over the past twelve years, 82.10% of its students have attended the program on a weekly basis. More than 50% of the students we have served have been part of the program for two years or more.

To learn more and donate, please visit https://www.lovementoring.org.

Friends of Nurses

Since 2015, Friends of New York City Nurse-Family Partnership has launched programs that help moms find family-sustaining careers, encourage friendship, and build community. Friends is unique in the country with its partnership with NYC NFP. Friends help mothers pursue family-sustaining careers and achieve their goals, provide programs that support moms' mental health and child development, and develop new skills to support their families.

To learn more and donate, please visit friendsofnycnfp.org.

Toys for Tots

The Marine Corps Reserve's Toys for Tots initiative collects new, unwrapped toys and books for children to distribute them to less fortunate children during the holiday season and beyond.

The U.S. Marine Corps and its volunteers will be busy sorting and distributing what will eventually be thousands of toys, games and books that will be sent to various nonprofits, churches and schools throughout the NYC area.

To learn more and donate, please visit www.toysfortots.org

American Red Cross

In 2024, the climate crisis mounted an overwhelming toll on people in the U.S., who relied on the American Red Cross for relief and care as they faced the country's second-highest number of billion-dollar disasters ever recorded.

This year's 24 major climate and weather events - each with losses exceeding $1 billion - are topped only by last year's record-breaking 28. To help, Red Cross volunteers have responded nonstop to provide shelter, food and other assistance to tens of thousands of people reeling from this year's hurricanes, storms, floods and wildfires - all while continuing to care for families still recovering from 2023's extreme disasters.

This GivingTuesday and holiday season, visit redcross.org to make a financial donation or an appointment to give blood or platelets. Individuals can also give the gift of time through volunteering.

----------

