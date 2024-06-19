7 tips to save on your energy bill this summer | 7 On Your Side

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has tips on saving on your energy bil this summer.

NEW YORK -- When the temperatures rise, so do our energy bills. The Energy Department says air conditioning adds more than $29 billion in utility costs annually.

7 On Your Side has 7 tips to shave some bucks off your bill.

You'll save about 3% on your utility bill for every degree you raise the set temperature for your central air, according to the Department of Energy. The recommendations are 78 degrees to be the most energy efficient.

1) Clean your Condenser Unit

Cut the electricity and hose off your outside unit. Consider hiring a professional because you can damage the grills if you don't know what you're doing.

2) Change Filter

Also, replace those dirty filters, both in the ceiling vents and the ones on your A/C unit itself.

"You can see the dirt that's accumulated, you can tell just by looking at it that's its due," said Mike Jackson, HVAC specialist, Shore Comfort Home Services.

Change filters every 30 to 60 days if you're allergy-free. A good air filter with a MERV or Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value between 8-10 will keep your central A/C working well by catching dust and grease, and protecting mechanicals so those energy costs don't rise.

"When you change it they always have an arrow you always want that faces the unit," Jackson said.

3) Vacuum vents

What you can do on your own is turn off your air conditioning and vacuum out those dust-filled vents.

4) Next, check your ceiling fans to make sure they are turning counterclockwise during the summer

"We tell people to reverse the direction so the air's getting pushed down in the summer," Jackson said. "That cool air movement is going to make you feel cooler, even if it's slighter warmer in your home."

Attics trap a ton of heat too. Make sure you have an attic fan.

"That's really going to make a huge difference in your utility bill," he said. "If you don't have some means of pulling that out it heats up the house from top down."

5) Closing curtains or blinds on the sunny side of your home or apartment will also cool things down

6) Shut the fireplace flue

"It's just another place that your heat can go out or your air conditioning can get pushed out," Jackson said.

7) Run appliances at night

