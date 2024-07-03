Best Bets for sales in July

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After the fireworks there will still be a lot to celebrate this month.

Especially when it comes to scoring deals.

July will be blowing up with sales and you don't have to wait until the fourth to find great deals.

Fans and AC Units are moving to clearance this month and get your outdoor pots and plants too.

Patio furniture and grills will see their first markdowns in July and get cheaper next month, you may not see the inventory you want in stock.

Don't forget to ask for floor display prices as stores need to move bulky summer items off the floor.

Also of note, 7-Eleven's Free Slurpie day on 7/11. Also, Amazon's Prime Days is set for July 16-17.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.