Deals for dads and grads in June's best bets for shopping | 7 On Your Side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The summer-like weather is finally here and along with the temperatures the deals are heating up!

June is full of discounts and freebies, from Father's Day to graduation parties.

It is gifts for grads and dads season, but really everyone can safe you can get rebates on everything from a new set wheels to a free meal.

Mark your calendars, June 6 is National Donut Day and your favorite donut chains will be filled with sweet promos treats all day.

Good grades equal free grub! Students showing As and even Bs on report cards at Cold Stone, Chick Fil A, and McDonald's, to name a few, will reward your hard work.

Recent graduates even with so-so grades can still head to TGI Fridays or Insomnia Cookies in your cap and gown or show proof of graduation for a congratulatory deal.

Many stores have extended their Memorial Day sales, so take advantage of appliance and mattress deals. Prices will be the cheapest of the year.

You may see grill and lawnmower discounts this month, but those prices will get better towards the end of summer. However, inventory won't last, so save now and look specifically for Father's Day deals.

If your guy is a golfer, Callaway Golf and other brands are discounting golf gear.

Target is zeroing discounts on camping gear. Coolers, tents, and other supplies like portable grills will be discounted. You can check the app for gifts that are "spot on" any budget.

If you don't want to break the bank, Groupon is a great place to start. The site's specialized grad and dad gifts offer great prices on experiences like a spa day, or even tickets to concerts and sporting events.

Recent grads get new car rebates. Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Acura, and more are gifting incentives like cash back and a low APR.

"We offer $500 for any recent grad and $500 for any military," a Toyota representative said. "They've worked really hard over the years and we just want to make sure they're rewarded in some type of way."

To take advantage of these rebates, you'll need proof of recent graduation. So, bring the diploma or transcript before heading to the dealership.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY



Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!



Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.