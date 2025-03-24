7 On Your Side shares some savvy financial spring cleaning tips

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Spring has sprung all around us and you may be looking around your house or apartment and thinking this is filthy!

But as you look to spruce up your physical home, how about cleaning up your financial house?

"So first of all, clean up your bank accounts," consumer expert Andrea Woroch told Eyewitness News.

"Some people are paying checking account maintenance fees, overdraft fees. Maybe they're paying out-of-network ATM fees. And the reality is there are so many banks that offer low to no fees that you want to take advantage of. "

Transferring your money to a no-fee checking account could save around $15 a month or $180 per year.

Next, you want to plug all of your leaks. This means take a look and see where you may be dripping your dough for stuff you no longer use.

"Subscription services is big. I saw a study from self financial that said 87.5% of consumers admit to paying for a subscription that they forgot about or no longer need or use.

And considering that people are spending around $1,000 a year on various subscription services, that could amount to a lot of waste money, " Woroch added.

The average consumers waste $133 a month on unused subrsctions. That amounts to $1,596 a year!

Next just like you trim your hedges look at cutting insurance premiums.

"So, if you have auto life insurance, homeowner's insurance, bundling your services can get you a better rate. You also want to consider increasing your deductible on your insurance plans. "

And don't pay for what you don't need. Adjusting coverage limits and comparing rates could save you between $464 and $525 annually, according to Consumer Reports.

You could also consider cleaning up wireless phone service.

" 90% of consumers who have unlimited wireless data plans are wasting money on these plans because they really don't use that much data," Woroch said.

Most consumers use less than 15 gigs of data each month

And if you're a serial shopper, scrub away those bad spending habits.

Try removing your credit card payment options from its too easy to click and overspend. And cash back is key.

"I saw a study from Giga Points that said the average consumer misses out on $1,000 worth of cash back each yea," Woroch noted.