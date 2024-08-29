Grandmother gets canceled COVID cruise refund after 4 years | 7 On Your Side

PEEKSKILL, New York (WABC) -- In early 2020, when the pandemic began shutting the world down, a Peekskill grandmother canceled a graduation cruise she had planned for her grandkids.

She had insurance and was entitled to all her money back, but her refund was lost at sea.

"They are my world," said Joan Ellison, traveler. "I love my kids but my grandkids and my great-grands are my world."

This Peekskill grandma lives for her family, helping raise most from babies, to college. She planned to celebrate the five eldest with a Caribbean cruise.

"I booked a 7-day cruise for 6 people," she said.

Joan Ellison saved for years, splurging on a trip booked online through BJ's Travel.

"When she told me, I was like, let's go!" said Tywell Lynen, grandson.

"I felt great!" said Malik, grandson.

As luck would have it, the year was 2020, and that spring, a virus that would become known as COVID-19, started spreading throughout the world. Joan reluctantly had to cancel the cruise.

"I just felt really bad," she said.

She had insurance, but four years later, still no refund.

"I waited, I waited," she said.

Joan says she was asked to fill out the same paperwork three times.

"This is ridiculous!" she said.

Then, her daughter sent 7 On Your Side an SOS.

"They just kept giving her the runaround," said Natalie Bryant, daughter. "Let's try 7 On Your Side."

7 On Your Side contacted all the parties involved, BJ's, the cruise line, and the insurance company.

"Yes, yes! Oh my goodness!" she said.

A check arrived via FedEx.

"And all thanks to 7 On Your Side," she said. "Thank you so much."

No longer high and dry, they got all their money back to book another cruise.

It's a long time to wait. The company told 7 On Your Side in a statement, "At BJ's Wholesale Club we are committed to serving our members and we are pleased this matter has been resolved."

