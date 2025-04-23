7 On Your Side helps homeowner paying over $80k for solar panels that weren't turned on

Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side help the homeowner.

Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side help the homeowner.

Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side help the homeowner.

Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side help the homeowner.

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Tuesday is Earth Day, a day when people around the globe prioritize the environment and support taking care of it.

One way to help the planet is to use the sun as a source of energy.

A first-time homebuyer in Brooklyn installed solar panels to "go green" and save money, but instead ended up going broke on her big investment.

When the panels never turned on and the Con Edison bills kept coming in, she called 7 On Your Side to shed some light on the situation.

Buying a house in Brooklyn has been Kathleen Gordon's American dream ever since she emigrated from Trinidad in 1983.

"This is what we do. We come here, we work hard, we make it work. That is the immigrant story," Gordon told Eyewitness News.

For her biggest asset, she invested in heating and cooling systems to keep monthly costs low. She bought solar panels after a visit from a door-to-door salesman.

"You want to save on energy, save on your bills, so that you can have a better life," she told Nina Pineda.

Gordon signed an $83,100 agreement in July 2024 with solar company ATTYX for a full panel installation and a new roof.

The panels were installed two months later, but never turned on.

To make matters worse, Gordon's upgraded electrical panel failed the city building inspection.

Gordon struggled to get answers from her solar panel salesman when she found herself paying two hefty bills: one for electricity, and one for a solar panel system that was inactive. That's when she turned to 7 On Your Side.

"I am not paying these people because this is not working," she said. "I told my daughter, I'm calling Miss Pineda, because this does not make any sense to me."

7 On Your Side contacted ATTYX at their headquarters in Utah, and within a week, the company was back in Brooklyn fixing Gordon's solar system for good. They sent her a check for $2500 to cover the bills and sent a representative to her home.

ATTYX apologized and claimed their calls to the customer went unanswered. The stated reasons for the delay were prior illegal electric work, safety of the home, and compliance with New York City.

Thanks to 7 On Your Side, Gordon was able to achieve her dream and go green.

"You're the greatest, thank you 7 On Your Side!" Gordon said.

ALSO READ: How to protect your password from hackers

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has tips on how to protect your password in this edition of "Social Studies."

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY



Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!



Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.