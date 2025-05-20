7 On Your Side helps get repairs covered after a delivery driver allegedly hit parked car, drove off

QUEENS (WABC) -- A doorbell camera captured an Amazon delivery truck crashing into a parked car in Queens and then driving away.

But even with the video proof, the car owner couldn't get anyone to step up and take care of the repairs.

"He rams right into the side of the car," said Jose DeAguiar.

The video shows the Amazon delivery driver cut over and slam into DeAguiar's parked Subaru.

"He just cuts the wheel, presses the gas and goes right into my car," DeAguiar said.

Then the delivery driver got out, surveyed what he just did and then split.

"He comes out, looks, looking at it, shrugs his shoulder and leaves. No note, nothing. no care for anyone else's property," DeAguiar said.

DeAguiar reported the incident to Amazon and submitted the repair estimate which was $6,000 worth of damage.

An adjuster from one insurer was sent out to see the damage but said it wasn't their truck or their driver.

"We're gonna deny the claim, because that's not our truck insurance, that we're not insuring that truck," DeAguiar said.

DeAguiar was directed to another company who also said it was not their truck and not their driver.

This went on for three months.

DeAguiar was without a car to get to either of his two jobs.

His foreman at a Queens hardware store said to contact Nina Pineda.

As soon as 7 On Your Side sent the video of his car getting crushed to Amazon, they called him right away and apologized, connecting him with their 3rd party service provider.

Within a week, he was well on his way to getting his car back.

The $6,000 in repairs plus $5,000 more in storage fees were paid in full.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY



Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!



Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.