7 On Your Side helps Ocean County veteran get towed car back after months-long battle

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- An Ocean County veteran hired a company to flatbed his car from Florida to New Jersey.

The trip was supposed to last two days, but more than two months later, he still can't get his vehicle.

The trailer carrying the car was involved in a crash and was towed away and locked up since March.

Police, politicians, attorneys and insurance companies couldn't help, so he called 7 On Your Side.

"How could they keep my car? It seems to me it should be illegal to just take my car and not give it to me," said Richard Boyle.

As a U.S. Marine Veteran and FDNY firefighter, Richard Boyle is as tough as they come.

But his latest battle broke the battalion chief down.

"It's been a nightmare its been two months," Boule said.

He lost his wife, Linda Lee, to COVID just before their 62nd anniversary.

The couple used to drive home from Florida every spring and since he is alone now, he hired a company to transport his car.

The driver of the truck got into an accident and the trailer was towed to a yard in Edison and has been stuck there since March 23rd.

"They are not turning over the car, I am not going to get my car until they get paid from the insurance company," Boyle said.

But the tow company's bill to haul and store the trailer had to be paid first.

The bill was $13,000 and is getting bigger every day.

"We contacted the broker and the driver, they would hang up on us," daughter Susan Vaughan said.

The Boyle family called 7 On Your Side.

We asked Taylor's Towing in Edison if it could release Boyle's car.

"We would love to help him, but there's not much we can do," an employee of the company said.

The car is considered cargo.

"We can't go in there, it's illegal. It all has to do with the owner of the trailer. We've tried reaching out to him and the insurance company we are at a stalemate we've tried reaching out to him multiple times over the last couple of weeks no response," an employee of the company said.

7 On Your Side contacted the broker and insurance companies involved and pointed out that the owner of the trailer company who got in the accident had an extensive criminal record which included car theft.

He never returned 7 On Your Side's calls.

After getting involved, the tow company said its bill was satisfied and Boyle's beloved Lincoln was finally delivered without a scratch.

"I wanted to cry. It was like, it was such a nightmare when I couldn't believe that it was there," Boyle said.

The delivery company was dropped from its insurance.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration says the company does not have any operating authority and cannot engage in Interstate for-hire business.

The broker did not refund the money yet, but said he is working on a financial apologetic gift.

Before hiring a company, check to make sure they are in good standing and licensed.

