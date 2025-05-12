7 On Your Side helps new mom track down maternity leave funds

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- With Mother's Day this past weekend, we're reminded of all the sacrifices that moms make for their kids.

Maternity leave paid for companies, or in this case, provided by the state is a benefit families rely on to take care of their newborns.

But when a first-time mom can't get her paid leave for 6 months she turned Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side.

Alexander and Sarah Freitas welcomed their firstborn -- a son -- Nicoa on September 6th last year.

"So I took off four weeks prior to my expected delivery date, then I had off after that for about four months," Freitas said.

Since the small business Sarah works for didn't offer paid matenity leave, the expectant mother applied for maternity benefits through the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The state program is desgined to help new moms who don't get paid leave from their companies.

"I believe you get 85% of your salary. So I believe weekly. I think they told me it would have been about 1000 a week. I think it's wonderful that they provide that," Freitas said.

Sarah submitted her paperwork a month before their due date back in August but says the application went as silent as a newborn's nap.

"They didn't really give me much of an explanation. I contacted multiple times. You know, I had no answers. They told me I was in line. They didn't tell me what number I was in that line. Basically, they just told me that they I was still under review," she said.

Nicoa came into the world and for five months they sacrficed and lived off her husband's income as a paver and landscaper. And jobs got thin during the winter.

"Rough. I mean, thank god, we also have a savings so. But it was, yeah, it was, it was a major struggle. Plus you're renovating, plus we're renovating the house. Yeah, we had to put things on hold because we needed that mone," Alexander said.

That's when Nicoa's grandmother cried out to 7 On Your Side.

"I was trying everything I possibly could. Like, I said I was contacting them multiple times. My mom actually said, 'why don't you try seven on your side?' And I was like, 'all right, I'll try it.' I didn't think I'd hear back from you guys. But I reached out and she did email yes, and I got a call, and I was ecstatic, so happy," Sarah noted.

7 On Your Side reached out to the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, and happy to say, by nap time the next day, Sarah's application for Nicoa's maternity leave was approved.

A state labor represenative told 7 On Your Side "our teams work diligently with one goal in mind: to get benefits into the hand of those who need them as soon as possible."

The Labor Department also said "we are modernizing our processes and systems across the board. The New Jersey Labor Department is glad your viewer chose to take advantage of the generous leave benefits garden state workers are afforded."

