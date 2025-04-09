7 On Your Side share tips to help jobseekers' resumes stand out amid AI filtering

Right now, more than seven million Americans are unemployed, and even more than seven million are out looking for jobs.

If you're one of those jobseekers, you may need to adjust your resume now, thanks to A.I.

That's because an artificial intelligence tool could be the one scanning your resume first.

At least 48 percent of hiring managers say they are using A.I. to screen applications and resumes, and that number is expected to grow exponentially over the next five years.

A.I. is not perfect, so you need to do what you can to maximize your resume to get to the top of the pile.

QUICK TIPS

First, read the job the description and use the same words you see in there pertaining to skill and experience.

For example, if the job description mentions "strong attention to detail," make sure you include the phrase "detail-oriented" in your resume.

Next, make sure you use a simple format, don't include unusual or irregular fonts, photos or spacing.

Finally, aim for a middle ground. You want your resume to be both employer- and A.I.- friendly, pleasing both the bot and a person.

Your resume shouldn't be all simplified keywords. You need to show some personality, too.

MYTHS VS. FACTS

Since the number of applications for jobs is on the rise, hiring managers are generally overwhelmed.

They cannot physically read every single application, which is why they need help from A.I.

But hiring managers do stress that the notion A.I. tosses out applications is a myth.

Artificial intelligence tools are used to sort and rank applications, but at the end of the day the pile still goes to an actual person to for consideration.

Another myth? You don't need to make your resume the most creative one on the pile.

Use a common template, one that's straightforward.

Hiring managers who use A.I. say that's what the technology can read easily.

COMPANIES USING A.I. TOOLS

Big, well-known companies are among those commonly using A.I. tools these days.

Linkedin is currently using an A.I. hiring assistant.

The company is also rolling out a job match feature designed to help job seekers describe their dream role, rather than trying to type in the perfect keyword.

That technology is being offered to premium users right now.

Other companies, like Indeed and Workday, are using A.I. to find candidates and draft outreach messages to them.

In these cases, we're told job candidates will know if are speaking with an A.I. bot - and that final decisions on hiring are never left up to A.I.

An actual person will always make the call.

