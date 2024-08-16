Shop smart and save big on school supplies with 7 On Your Side

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Stores are stocking up on back-to-school supplies, but before you break the bank on basics, 7 On Your Side shows you how to shop smart and save big.

Some of us haven't even gone on vacation yet and we are thinking about back to school, but it is right around the corner.

Before you spend the average of $701 per child, according to a recent study, savvy shopping expert Trae Bodge has tips on how to knock some bucks off your bill.

"Number one, take inventory so you know you have everything you have and everything you need. And two, use deal sites to save a little bit more on top of retail sales," Bodge said. "Coupon Cabin is a favorite of mine. They have coupons and cashback offers that can be combined with retailer sales. A few offers I'm excited about are, Office Depot has free blue tooth earbuds with a $150 purchase and 1.5% cash back."

Every percent counts. Moms shopping with their kids at Target in Clifton, both belong to the Circle Rewards Club. It gives free and easy ways to get the most deals and perks back.

Your kids may beg you for a themed backpack. They say they love it, they have to have it. But they are going to outgrow it. So, you're better off going with a plain one they can use year after year.

Check for student and teacher discounts for computers at Apple, Best Buy and HP.

For clothes:

- Adidas: up to 30% off

- Aeropostale: up to 15% off

- American Eagle: up to 20% off

- J. Crew: up to 15% off

- Nike: up to 10% off

Don't forget Spotify student premium accounts and bundles with Hulu. Bodge also reminds use a web browser to automatically search for promo codes, plus check discount stores.

"Especially if you have multiple kids, buy in bulk. You can save 40% that way," Bodge said.

If you have a BJ's, Sam's Club, or Costco membership, you can save significantly on items like binders, pens, and even clothing and backpacks.

At Dollar General, you can find more than 100 items priced at one dollar or less from brands like Crayola, Bic, and Elmer's.

Make sure you follow and like your favorite retailers in advance. Often stores will send codes right to your phone or inbox as a reward.

