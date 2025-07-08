73-year-old man charged with killing 77-year-old wife in the Bronx

PELHAM PARKWAY, The Bronx (WABC) -- Prosecutors are charging a 73-year-old man with killing his wife in the Bronx.

Detectives removed evidence from the bloody crime scene inside the Pelham Parkway apartment for hours. Police say Marsha Greenberg, 77, who lived there with her husband was rushed to Jacobi Hospital and pronounced dead.

Greenberg had brutally beaten, and sources say she had a pillow over her head.

"I didn't think it was that bad that they would have, that something like that would happen," said neighbor Luis Ortega.

Several neighbors say the couple bickered, sometimes publicly, sometimes loudly.

One neighbor who did not want to speak on camera told Eyewitness News outbursts from the victim were becoming louder and more frequent. However they say the victim seemed confused and appeared to be in declining health, something that may have been overwhelming for both of them -- and that they never had visitors.

Another neighbor says he was shocked to learn that the older woman who warmly greeted his children would become a victim of a violent crime and that her husband... who quietly walked with her here along Barnes Avenue each day, would be accused.

"He seemed very loving, of her. Very, very calm. So I doubt it had to do with him. Maybe it was an accident, I'm honestly not sure," Ortega said.

On Monday, the victim's husband, identified as 73-year old Jeffrey Kolin, is charged with murder, manslaughter, two counts of strangulation and one count of criminal possession of of a weapon, for what sources tell Eyewitness News was a blunt object.

