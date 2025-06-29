8-year-old boy killed by SUV while crossing Brooklyn intersection

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An eight-year-old boy was killed after being hit by an SUV in Brooklyn.

It happened at Eastern Parkway and Albany Avenue in Crown Heights around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say the boy was walking with his 18-year-old sister when he was hit by an SUV traveling southbound. He was crossing the intersection when he was hit and killed.

Police towed away a black Honda pilot. They say a 69-year-old man was behind the wheel and stayed at the scene after running over the 8-year-old, identified as Mordica Keller.

The Chabad community in Crown Heights is mourning the unthinkable as they washed the blood off the ground at the tail end of Shabbat. What appears to be the boy's yarmulke was left behind in the street.

The boy was taken to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The news stopped everyone in the neighborhood in their tracks.

"I'm sure people are going to do stuff in his memory," said Zikvashvily.

"Yeah, this street is dangerous," added Milli Cent.

Police say the driver has not been arrested and remained at the scene. The investigation is active, but still in the early stages.

Police are looking at whether speed was a factor.

