80 arrested as protesters march through Lower Manhattan over Trump's immigration policies

Jaysha Patel reports on the protests from Lower Manhattan.

Jaysha Patel reports on the protests from Lower Manhattan.

Jaysha Patel reports on the protests from Lower Manhattan.

Jaysha Patel reports on the protests from Lower Manhattan.

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Eighty people have been arrested as demonstrators took over Foley Square and marched through Lower Manhattan Tuesday evening, all in protest over the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

After seeing what's been happening in Los Angeles, activists in New York City want their voices to be heard in the face of the Trump administration's strategy to deport more undocumented immigrants.

NewsCopter 7 showed thousands of protesters in Foley Square across from where ICE operations in New York City have been centered.

The demonstrators then made their way west through TriBeca, marching through Lower Manhattan to one of several federal immigration courts, where ICE has been detaining migrants over the past few weeks.

"I think it's my obligation as a citizen to speak for those who are in the shadows, everything that's going on is just heartbreaking and it hits pretty close to home," said demonstrator Denisse Mejia.

Things got tense at times with protesters running, clashing with police

They called a level three mobilization at some point after 9 p.m.

The protest broke up after midnight and Eyewitness News has learned most protesters will be processed and released.

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams posted on social media Tuesday that disturbing reports reveal the NYPD is sharing information with ICE for immigration enforcement.

She says she sent a letter requesting the city's Department of Investigation to look into the matter.

Adrienne Adams is currently running for mayor.

Mayor Eric Adams office says this is an attempt to score cheap political points.

On Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., two city council members will hold a press conference to denounce President Trump's travel ban and arrests made during protests in the city.

Protesters will also return to Foley Square at 5 p.m. to continue their demonstrations.

Meanwhile, anti-ICE protests on Monday led to more than 30 arrests in the city.

Mayor Eric Adams warned earlier this week that "violence and lawlessness" will not be tolerated in New York City.

The Trump administration's actions have fueled heightened tensions and days of demonstrations in Los Angeles, where hundreds of protesters were blasted with tear gas and flash grenades when they blocked streets downtown, set fired and refused to disperse.

On Monday, 700 Marines in California were ordered to assist, and they're expected to arrive over the next 24 hours, a U.S. official confirmed.

Meanwhile, the impact on the west coast has shaken New York City, where roughly 40% of residents are from another country.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.