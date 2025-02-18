I-80 sinkhole repair work to close roadway for 3 weeks, NJDOT says

WHARTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Emergency repair work in the eastbound lanes of I-80 in Wharton, NJ are expected to remain closed for another three weeks.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation apparently found additional problems with the integrity of the roadway.

The massive sinkhole opened up on February 10 after the NJDOT investigated a buckle in the center lane of the roadway.

The hole measured 11 feet by 11 feet and was four feet deep.

The agency had previously repaired a sinkhole at the same location in December.

The new sinkhole is just 75 feet away from the previous.

The NJDOT is urging drivers to check ahead for delays and detours.

Officials have blamed the recurring sinkholes on the collapse of an abandoned mine shaft.

