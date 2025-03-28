Void found near I-80 sinkhole in NJ; westbound lanes in area to remain closed at least next 5 weeks

WHARTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Sinkholes have plagued I-80 in Morris County, New Jersey in recent months, and now there's more bad news for drivers who use the busy highway.

Westbound lanes through Wharton were supposed reopen this weekend, however, officials announced on Friday that they found a problem underneath the roadway.

They say a significant void under the left lane of I-80 westbound will require all westbound lanes to remain closed and detoured at Exit 34B until it is repaired.

The lanes will remain closed for the next five weeks, while the eastbound lanes will be closed for about seven weeks.

Officials say there will be two separate crews working simultaneously, one on the eastbound side and one on the westbound side, to expedite repairs.

"As we continue to work 24/7 to repair I-80, unfortunately, testing revealed another significant void in the left lane of I-80 westbound," New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said. "As we have said since these issues began, safety is our top priority and we must ensure that the roadway is safe for motorists before we can reopen."

The busy highway has been plagued with sinkholes since December because of old mine shafts that run beneath it.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

