New sinkhole opens up on I-80 in Wharton, New Jersey

WHARTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Another sinkhole opened up on I-80 in Wharton, New Jersey on Wednesday evening, snarling traffic.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene of the new sinkhole that opened up in the westbound lanes of I-80 near Exit 34.

NJDOT has shut down all I-80 westbound lanes at the exit.

Hopatcong Police says all traffic is being diverted to Route 15 North.

The eastbound lanes had already been closed as crews continue working on repairs from other sinkholes that opened up in February.

NJDOT were working to create a "crossover," which would shift one lane of eastbound traffic into the westbound lanes that would help massive trucks and tractor trailers for utilizing detours and alternative routes.

It's not clear yet how this new sinkhole may impact those plans.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

