I-80 in Wharton to remain closed for at least two more months, NJDOT says

WHARTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey transportation officials say the roadway on I-80 in Wharton will remain closed for at least two more months.

The NJDOT are working above and below the roadway around a depression that opened up in February to stabilize the area.

Crews are conducting geotechnical tests, which assess the condition of the roadway. Drilling and grouting operations are also ongoing. This process also helps stabilize the area by filling loose holes, loose soil and small voids.

When it comes to congestion in the region, the agency is working to create a "crossover," which would shift one lane of eastbound traffic into the westbound lanes.

This would help massive trucks and tractor trailers for utilizing detours and alternative routes.

The project will take an estimated two weeks to complete.

"We appreciate the public's patience and understanding as repairs continue and thank our local partners and the New Jersey State Police for their efforts to help manage a challenging situation for all of us - the crews working around the clock, the motorists that have been impacted, and the residents and businesses in the neighboring communities," NJDOT Commissioner Fran O'Connor said in a press release.

The agency continues to ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.

