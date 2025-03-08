High winds flip board onto car's windshield on Verrazzano Bridge | VIDEO

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A driver on the Verrazzano Bridge barely escaped what could have been a tragic accident.

Video captured Wednesday shows a board flying off a pickup truck and hitting the windshield of a car heading in the opposite direction.

A man could be seen outside the truck trying to secure the board when it flew into the air.

Eyewitness News spoke to the driver of the car that got hit.

"I was in complete shock, we were like what are we gonna do, it can't be undone," driver David Deng said.

Despite the entire windshield being shattered, fortunately no one was injured.

